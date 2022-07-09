Go back to the last working code, and we’ll take it a step at a time.
As the first thing in the init function, assign videoIds to a property of the same name on the config object.
config.videoIds = videoIds;
Does the code still work after doing that?
I think I figured it out, that was the part I failed to do.
Now the test passes. https://jsfiddle.net/z50nk9mv/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
addPlayer(frameContainer, config.videoIds);
}
function getIframe(player) {
return Object.values(player).find(
(item) => item.nodeName === "IFRAME"
);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = getIframe(player);
iframe.dispatchEvent(new Event("afterPlayerReady"));
}
function checksVideo(video) {
const hasVideo = video && video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname.");
}
}
function createPlaylist(videoIds) {
return videoIds.join();
}
function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
checksVideo(video);
const videoId = video.dataset.id;
const options = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
if (config.videoIds) {
playlist = createPlaylist(config.videoIds);
}
if (!playlist) {
options.videoId = videoId;
}
options.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
options.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
if (!videoId && !playlist) {
throw new TypeError("A video id is needed.");
}
player = new YT.Player(video, options);
const iframe = getIframe(player);
const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
if (player && player.playVideo) {
player.playVideo();
}
}
function addEvents() {
config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady;
}
function init(videoIds) {
player = null;
playlist = null;
loadIframeScript(config.iframeScriptUrl);
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
addEvents();
config.videoIds = videoIds;
return play;
}
I’m confused on how to do this.
Should we do this part next?
The solution is to assign videoIds to a variable that can be seen both from the init function and the addPlayer function, and we can achieve that by assigning videoIds as a parameter on the config object.
Should we take care of this next?
We really should do that with the player and playlist variables too
Like this?
config.player = player;
config.playlist = playlist;
Placed in here like this?
function init(videoIds) {
player = null;
playlist = null;
config.player = player;
config.playlist = playlist;
loadIframeScript(config.iframeScriptUrl);
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
addEvents();
config.videoIds = videoIds;
return play;
}
I was thinking these would get removed:
player = null;
playlist = null;
But I guess not.
Do we need 2 more if statements like this?
if (config.player) {
player = createPlaylist(config.player);
}
if (config.playlist) {
playlist = createPlaylist(config.playlist);
}
Placed in here like this?
Test still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/z50nk9mv/4/
function createPlaylist(videoIds) {
return videoIds.join();
}
function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
checksVideo(video);
const videoId = video.dataset.id;
const options = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
if (config.videoIds) {
playlist = createPlaylist(config.videoIds);
}
if (config.player) {
player = createPlaylist(config.player);
}
if (config.playlist) {
playlist = createPlaylist(config.playlist);
}
if (!playlist) {
options.videoId = videoId;
}