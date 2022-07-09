Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1895

Go back to the last working code, and we’ll take it a step at a time.

As the first thing in the init function, assign videoIds to a property of the same name on the config object.

config.videoIds = videoIds;

Does the code still work after doing that?

#1896

I think I figured it out, that was the part I failed to do.

Now the test passes. https://jsfiddle.net/z50nk9mv/

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    addPlayer(frameContainer, config.videoIds);
  }

  function getIframe(player) {
    return Object.values(player).find(
      (item) => item.nodeName === "IFRAME"
    );
  }

  function shufflePlaylist(player) {
    player.setShuffle(true);
    player.playVideoAt(0);
    player.stopVideo();
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    shufflePlaylist(player);
    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    iframe.dispatchEvent(new Event("afterPlayerReady"));
  }

  function checksVideo(video) {
    const hasVideo = video && video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname.");
    }
  }

  function createPlaylist(videoIds) {
    return videoIds.join();
  }

  function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
    checksVideo(video);
    const videoId = video.dataset.id;

    const options = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };
    if (config.videoIds) {
      playlist = createPlaylist(config.videoIds);
    }
    if (!playlist) {
      options.videoId = videoId;
    }
    options.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };
    options.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };

    if (!videoId && !playlist) {
      throw new TypeError("A video id is needed.");
    }

    player = new YT.Player(video, options);

    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

  function play() {
    if (player && player.playVideo) {
      player.playVideo();
    }
  }

  function addEvents() {
    config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady;
  }

  function init(videoIds) {
    player = null;
    playlist = null;
    loadIframeScript(config.iframeScriptUrl);
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
    addEvents();
    config.videoIds = videoIds;
    return play;
  }
#1897

I’m confused on how to do this.

Should we do this part next?

The solution is to assign videoIds to a variable that can be seen both from the init function and the addPlayer function, and we can achieve that by assigning videoIds as a parameter on the config object.

Should we take care of this next?

We really should do that with the player and playlist variables too

Like this?

config.player = player;
config.playlist = playlist;

Placed in here like this?

  function init(videoIds) {
    player = null;
    playlist = null;
    config.player = player;
    config.playlist = playlist;
    loadIframeScript(config.iframeScriptUrl);
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
    addEvents();
    config.videoIds = videoIds;
    return play;
  }

I was thinking these would get removed:

    player = null;
    playlist = null;

But I guess not.

Do we need 2 more if statements like this?

    if (config.player) {
      player = createPlaylist(config.player);
    }

    if (config.playlist) {
      playlist = createPlaylist(config.playlist);
    }

Placed in here like this?
Test still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/z50nk9mv/4/

function createPlaylist(videoIds) {
    return videoIds.join();
  }

  function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
    checksVideo(video);
    const videoId = video.dataset.id;

    const options = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };
    if (config.videoIds) {
      playlist = createPlaylist(config.videoIds);
    }

    if (config.player) {
      player = createPlaylist(config.player);
    }

    if (config.playlist) {
      playlist = createPlaylist(config.playlist);
    }
    if (!playlist) {
      options.videoId = videoId;
    }