asasass: asasass: Is this what I should have now? https://jsfiddle.net/90zcbjd4/1/

Yes it is. The next situation to consider is what what should happen when a video has data-id with a video id, and videoPlayer is initialized with a playlist.

The appropriate thing for videoPlayer to do in that situation is to ignore the data-id, and use the playlist instead.

That is the next test that we should have after the “inits with a playlist” test, called “inits with a playlist even when there is a data-id attribute”