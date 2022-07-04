videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > addPlayer requires a video element
Expected function to throw an exception with message ‘Element needs a video classname.’, but it threw an exception with message ‘A playlist is required.’.
using xit: https://jsfiddle.net/wp4o50bk/1/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const fragment = new DocumentFragment();
fragment.appendChild(document.querySelector(".video"));
//when
function failsWithMissingVideoElement() {
initVideoPlayer(videoIds);
}
//then
expect(initVideoPlayer).toThrowError("Element needs a video classname.");