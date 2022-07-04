Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1831

videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > addPlayer requires a video element

Expected function to throw an exception with message ‘Element needs a video classname.’, but it threw an exception with message ‘A playlist is required.’.

using xit: https://jsfiddle.net/wp4o50bk/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given  
      const fragment = new DocumentFragment();
      fragment.appendChild(document.querySelector(".video"));

      //when
      function failsWithMissingVideoElement() {
        initVideoPlayer(videoIds);
      }

      //then
      expect(initVideoPlayer).toThrowError("Element needs a video classname.");