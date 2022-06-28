Typically it’s only areas that we’ve been working on that need refactoring.

Looking at the resetPlayer() function there’s nothing that needs reactoring, but it reminds me about the need to improve init so that it can work even with no arguments.

In the “shouldn’t” test, it’s best to avoid negatives in the test name, but we’ll come back to that after refactoring what’s in the test.

In that test, the resetPlayer() function is currently called with an argument, but no argument should be used with that, so remove the argument.

The name of the test is also misleading. The test is actually about ensuring that that the playback works even when the player is undefined, so a better name for that test is: “plays without error even when player doesn’t exist”