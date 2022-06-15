force the “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” test to run.
How do we do that? https://jsfiddle.net/Lb1y5am9/
describe("init", function() {
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
initVideoPlayer();
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
});
fit("shouldn’t let you play until the player is ready", function() {
//given
resetPlayer();
fakePlayer = undefined;
//when
const playback = videoPlayer.init([]);
//then
expect(playback).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});