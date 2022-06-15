Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1624

force the “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” test to run.

How do we do that? https://jsfiddle.net/Lb1y5am9/

  describe("init", function() {
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      initVideoPlayer();
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });

    fit("shouldn’t let you play until the player is ready", function() {
      //given
      resetPlayer();
      fakePlayer = undefined;

      //when
      const playback = videoPlayer.init([]);

      //then
      expect(playback).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
    });