That is you, causing the problem. That is not what we need though.
Instead, we need the test to reliably cause the problem.
it’s easier to achieve that when other tests are not interfering. So force this one test so that the other ones don’t currently get in the way.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/Lfw9absu/1/
fit("shouldn’t let you play until the player is ready", function() {
//given
fakePlayer = undefined;
//when
const playback = initVideoPlayer();
playback();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.playVideo).toHaveBeenCalled();
});