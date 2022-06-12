Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1584

Adding this to the test, then we can do the other one after that.

Test: https://jsfiddle.net/dqyc7p01/

Currently it is only in the video code.

Video Code: https://jsfiddle.net/k3nv5e76/

We can see here that after clicking the play button, the video plays: https://jsitor.com/KZDichLff

How I added it to the code: (function initCover() {

(function initCover() {
  function coverClickHandler() {
    videoPlayer.play();
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

const videoIds = [
  "0dgNc5S8cLI",
  "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
  "CHahce95B1g",
  "2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
manageCover.init(videoPlayer.init(videoIds));

In the test, where would this be going?

Where am I placing it?

(function initCover() {
  function coverClickHandler() {
    videoPlayer.play();
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#1585

It looks like you are doing things completely backwards.

The only reason to add different behaviour to the code, is when a failing test demands that the code be added to make the test pass.

That is why we have the process where we add a test that fails, then update the code to make that test pass, then refactor to improve the code.

Let’s go back to the fail => pass => refactor process.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

What would be a good test to add? We can start by asking which section should it be placed in, and what should the test be called?

1 Like
#1586

What would be a good test to add? We can start by asking which section should it be placed in, and what should the test be called?

Section would be: describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {

Is that right? or does it go in a different section?

Maybe this one? describe("playerReady", function() {

The new test would be called:

    it("plays video after button is clicked", function() {
      //given

      //when
 
      //then
    });

I just don’t know where I am placing that.