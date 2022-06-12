asasass
#1584
Adding this to the test, then we can do the other one after that.
Test: https://jsfiddle.net/dqyc7p01/
Currently it is only in the video code.
Video Code: https://jsfiddle.net/k3nv5e76/
We can see here that after clicking the play button, the video plays: https://jsitor.com/KZDichLff
How I added it to the code:
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoIds = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
manageCover.init(videoPlayer.init(videoIds));
In the test, where would this be going?
Where am I placing it?
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
It looks like you are doing things completely backwards.
The only reason to add different behaviour to the code, is when a failing test demands that the code be added to make the test pass.
That is why we have the process where we add a test that fails, then update the code to make that test pass, then refactor to improve the code.
Let’s go back to the fail => pass => refactor process.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
What would be a good test to add? We can start by asking which section should it be placed in, and what should the test be called?
#1586
What would be a good test to add? We can start by asking which section should it be placed in, and what should the test be called?
Section would be:
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
Is that right? or does it go in a different section?
Maybe this one?
describe("playerReady", function() {
The new test would be called:
it("plays video after button is clicked", function() {
//given
//when
//then
});
I just don’t know where I am placing that.