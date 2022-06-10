Yes, we also need to do that in regard to hiding the video, but cleaning up (with the refactoring) really should occur first before we cause more of a mess with other tests.
For example, in the manageCover init function there is a new Event line. That really shouldn’t be there, and should move in to the coverClickHandler function, just before the dispatch line.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/1jh5r2dg/1/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
showVideo(curtain);
events.afterClick = new Event("afterClick");
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClick);
}
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
cover.addEventListener("afterClick", callback);
}