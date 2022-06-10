Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1560

Yes, we also need to do that in regard to hiding the video, but cleaning up (with the refactoring) really should occur first before we cause more of a mess with other tests.

#1561

For example, in the manageCover init function there is a new Event line. That really shouldn’t be there, and should move in to the coverClickHandler function, just before the dispatch line.

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/1jh5r2dg/1/

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const curtain = openCurtain(cover);
    showVideo(curtain);
    events.afterClick = new Event("afterClick");
    cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClick);
  }

  function init(callback) {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
    cover.addEventListener("afterClick", callback);
  }