Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1500

We now have a suitable test.

Enable the test by renaming xit to it, which will give us a suitably failing test.

We can then update the manageCover code to make the test pass.

#1501

https://jsfiddle.net/18pxtrwe/

Expected spy afterClickCover-property to have been called.

Test now passes: https://jsfiddle.net/18pxtrwe/4/

When will the video appear after clicking the play button?

When does that happen?

 it("calls afterClickCover property when clicked", function() {
      //given
      const propertySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-property");
      manageCover.afterClickCover = propertySpy;
      manageCover.init(propertySpy);

      //when
      simulateClick(cover);
      
      //then
      expect(propertySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

We are now up to the next test?

    xit("calls afterClickCover property and callback when clicked", function() {
      //given
      const propertySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-property");
      manageCover.afterClickCover = propertySpy;
      manageCover.init();

      //when
      simulateClick(cover);
      
      //then
      expect(propertySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });