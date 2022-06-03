https://jsfiddle.net/18pxtrwe/

Expected spy afterClickCover-property to have been called.

Test now passes: https://jsfiddle.net/18pxtrwe/4/

When will the video appear after clicking the play button?

When does that happen?

it("calls afterClickCover property when clicked", function() { //given const propertySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-property"); manageCover.afterClickCover = propertySpy; manageCover.init(propertySpy); //when simulateClick(cover); //then expect(propertySpy).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

We are now up to the next test?