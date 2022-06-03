We now have a suitable test.
Enable the test by renaming xit to it, which will give us a suitably failing test.
We can then update the manageCover code to make the test pass.
https://jsfiddle.net/18pxtrwe/
Expected spy afterClickCover-property to have been called.
Test now passes: https://jsfiddle.net/18pxtrwe/4/
When will the video appear after clicking the play button?
When does that happen?
it("calls afterClickCover property when clicked", function() {
//given
const propertySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-property");
manageCover.afterClickCover = propertySpy;
manageCover.init(propertySpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(propertySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
We are now up to the next test?
xit("calls afterClickCover property and callback when clicked", function() {
//given
const propertySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-property");
manageCover.afterClickCover = propertySpy;
manageCover.init();
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(propertySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});