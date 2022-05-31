With propertySpy.afterPlayerReady you have said that propertySpy is the object, which is not correct. The object needs to be manageCover.

Also with propertySpy.afterPlayerReady you have said that afterPlayerReady is the property, which is not correct. The property needs to be afterClickCover

Also, you need to assign the spy to a variable called propertySpy, so that we can use that propertySpy variable in the then section.

It is that propertySpy variable that needs to be assigned to the afterClickCover property.