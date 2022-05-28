Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/cLa60byo/
All tests still pass.
All instances of player get changed to fakePlayer.
Eventually, will we change them back to player?
Is this fine what I did here or no?
const videofakePlayer = (function makeVideofakePlayer() {
const config = {
eventHandlers: {},
events: {},
iframeScriptUrl: "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"
};
let playlist = "";
let fakePlayer = null;
function setYoutubeIframeUrl(url) {
config.iframeScriptUrl = url;
}
function loadIframeScript(url) {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = url;
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
addfakePlayer(frameContainer, playlist);
}
function getIframe(fakePlayer) {
return Object.values(fakePlayer).find(
(item) => item.nodeName === "IFRAME"
);
}
function shufflePlaylist(fakePlayer) {
fakePlayer.setShuffle(true);
fakePlayer.playVideoAt(0);
fakePlayer.stopVideo();
}
function onfakePlayerReady(event) {
fakePlayer = event.target;
fakePlayer.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(fakePlayer);
const iframe = getIframe(fakePlayer);
iframe.dispatchEvent(config.events.afterfakePlayerReady);
}
function checksVideo(video) {
const hasVideo = video && video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname.");
}
}
function addfakePlayer(video, playlist) {
if (!playlist) {
throw new TypeError("A playlist is required.");
}
checksVideo(video);
const options = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
options.fakePlayerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
options.events = {
"onReady": onfakePlayerReady
};
fakePlayer = new YT.fakePlayer(video, options);
const iframe = getIframe(fakePlayer);
const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterfakePlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterfakePlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
fakePlayer.playVideo();
}
function addEvents() {
config.eventHandlers.afterfakePlayerReady = videofakePlayer.afterfakePlayerReady;
config.events.afterfakePlayerReady = new Event("afterfakePlayerReady");
}
function init(videoIds) {
loadIframeScript(config.iframeScriptUrl);
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
addEvents();
playlist = videoIds.join();
}
return {
init,
play,
setYoutubeIframeUrl
};
}());
describe("manageCover tests", function() {
function simulateAfterClickCover(el) {
const clickEvent = new CustomEvent('afterClickCover');
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
let curtain;
let wrap;
let cover;
beforeEach(function() {
curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
});
afterEach(function() {
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
function resetCover() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
}
describe("init", function() {
afterEach(function() {
resetCover();
});
it("adds a click event to the cover", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
it("defines the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateAfterClickCover(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("coverClickHandler", function() {
afterEach(function() {
resetCover();
});
it("doesn’t hide an uninitialized cover", function() {
//given
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("hides the cover", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
cover.classList.remove("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("slides the curtain", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
it("shows the video", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
wrap.classList.add("hide");
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("dispatches the afterClickCover event", function() {
//given
const callbackSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterClickCover-callback");
manageCover.init(callbackSpy);
//when
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(callbackSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
describe("videofakePlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
let fakePlayer;
let options;
beforeAll(function() {
iframe = stubYT();
videofakePlayer.setYoutubeIframeUrl("https://www.example.com/iframe_api");
});
afterAll(function() {
videofakePlayer.setYoutubeIframeUrl("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT() {
const randomPropertyNames = ["d", "e", "f", "g", "h"].sort(function() {
return Math.random() - 0.5;
});
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
fakePlayer: function makefakePlayer(video, fakePlayerOptions) {
options = fakePlayerOptions;
fakePlayer = {
i: {
h: fakePlayerOptions
},
m: video,
playVideo: jasmine.createSpy("playVideo-handler"),
playVideoAt: jasmine.createSpy("playVideoAt-handler"),
setShuffle: jasmine.createSpy("setShuffle-handler"),
setVolume: jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler"),
stopVideo: jasmine.createSpy("stopVideo-handler")
};
fakePlayer[randomPropertyNames[0]] = iframe;
return fakePlayer;
}
};
return iframe;
}
function initVideofakePlayer(videoIds = ["0dgNc5S8cLI"]) {
videofakePlayer.afterfakePlayerReady = jasmine.createSpy("afterfakePlayerReady-handler");
videofakePlayer.init(videoIds);
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady();
return fakePlayer.playVideo;
}
function triggerAfterfakePlayerReady(el) {
const afterfakePlayerReady = new window.CustomEvent("afterfakePlayerReady");
el.dispatchEvent(afterfakePlayerReady);
}
describe("init", function() {
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
initVideofakePlayer();
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
document.querySelectorAll("script").forEach(function(script) {
if (script.src.includes("iframe_api")) {
script.remove();
}
});
//when
initVideofakePlayer();
//then
const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
expect(src).toContain("iframe_api");
});
it("init with separate items in a list of videos for the playlist", function() {
//given
const videoIds = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
//when
initVideofakePlayer(videoIds);
//then
const playlist = options.fakePlayerVars.playlist;
expect(playlist).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,CHahce95B1g,2VwsvrPFr9w");
});
it("afterfakePlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
initVideofakePlayer();
//when
triggerAfterfakePlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(videofakePlayer.afterfakePlayerReady).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
it("returns a play function when initialized", function() {
//given
fakePlayer = undefined;
//when
const playback = initVideofakePlayer();
playback();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.playVideo).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addfakePlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {});
it("addfakePlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const fragment = new DocumentFragment();
fragment.appendChild(document.querySelector(".video"));
//when
function failsWithMissingVideoElement() {
initVideofakePlayer();
}
//then
expect(initVideofakePlayer).toThrowError("Element needs a video classname.");
// cleanup
document.querySelector(".wrap").appendChild(fragment.lastChild);
});
it("passes video to the fakePlayer object", function() {
//given
fakePlayer = undefined;
//when
initVideofakePlayer();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.m.classList).toContain("video");
});
it("has dimensions", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
//when
initVideofakePlayer();
//then
expect(typeof options.width).toBe("number");
expect(options.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("has fakePlayerVars", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
//when
initVideofakePlayer();
//then
const fakePlayerVars = options.fakePlayerVars;
expect(typeof fakePlayerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(fakePlayerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
it("needs a playlist", function() {
//given
const videoIds = [];
//when
const initWithNoVideos = function() {
initVideofakePlayer(videoIds);
};
//then
expect(initWithNoVideos).toThrowError("A playlist is required.");
});
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
//when
initVideofakePlayer([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
//then
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,CHahce95B1g,2VwsvrPFr9w"
const fakePlayerVars = options.fakePlayerVars;
expect(fakePlayerVars.playlist).toBe(playlist);
});
it("has onReady event", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
//when
initVideofakePlayer();
//then
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
});
describe("fakePlayerReady", function() {
function triggerOnReady() {
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
const evt = {
target: fakePlayer
};
onReady(evt);
}
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
initVideofakePlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.setVolume).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
it("dispatches the afterfakePlayerReady event", function() {
//given
initVideofakePlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(videofakePlayer.afterfakePlayerReady).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
it("enables setShuffle", function() {
//given
initVideofakePlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).toHaveBeenCalledWith(true);
});
it("resets play order", function() {
//given
initVideofakePlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.playVideoAt).toHaveBeenCalledWith(0);
});
it("stops video after resetting play order", function() {
//given
initVideofakePlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.stopVideo).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
setTimeout(function() {
const videoIds = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
/*
function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videofakePlayer.play();
});
}
videofakePlayer.afterfakePlayerReady = initCover;
videofakePlayer.init(videoIds);
*/
/* manageCover.init(
videofakePlayer.init(videoIds)
);*/
const playVideo = videofakePlayer.init(videoIds);
manageCover.init(playVideo);
}, 200);