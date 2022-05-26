Yes that’s right.

We are using the initVideoPlayer() to simulate the use of videoPlayer.init(), and we need the initVideoPlayer() function to return the videoPlayer.init() statement.

The initVideoPlayer() function can’t do that yet though, because it’s too busy returning a spy.

We need to stop that initVideoPlayer() from returning a spy. Instead, we can define a spy variable further up in the code where iframe, player, and options are defined, so that the afterPlayerReady spy doesn’t need to be returned from the initVideoPlayer() function.

The steps forward from here are:

Stop initVideoPlayer() from returning anything Have initVideoPlayer() return the callback function from videoPlayer.init()’ Update the videoPlayer code to make the test pass.

Those three things must be done in order, before the next thing can be properly completed.