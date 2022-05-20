asasass: asasass: Are we up to doing this? Simplify the init Instead of videoPlayer => manageCover => videoPlayer

Much simpler is manageCover => videoPlayer

Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor

We have come to an end of the refactoring, so we cycle back to the start of the process.

Here is that TODO list from post #1066 with updated tickbox sections.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: ☐ Have tests for all of the code ☐ Complete the manageCover tests Complete the videoPlayer tests

Init videoPlayer with a playlist Remove existing init arguments Use init argument to define the playlist videos

☐ Add spinner support

We’ve made some good progress on the videoPlayer code thanks to the tests.

A similar set of tests needs to be completed for manageCover before any changes happen to that code.

Fortunately we were near the end of those manageCover tests. Once we complete those manageCover tests we will be in a good place to simplify the init.