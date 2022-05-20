Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We have come to an end of the refactoring, so we cycle back to the start of the process.
Here is that TODO list from post #1066 with updated tickbox sections.
We’ve made some good progress on the videoPlayer code thanks to the tests.
A similar set of tests needs to be completed for manageCover before any changes happen to that code.
Fortunately we were near the end of those manageCover tests. Once we complete those manageCover tests we will be in a good place to simplify the init.