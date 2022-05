Rename the initAfterPlayerReady function to instead be initVideoPlayer,

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/zL2o3yuk/

and remove the other functions that are also called initVideoPlayer.

I think I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/zL2o3yuk/1/

There will be some tests that complain because they still refer to initAfterPlayerReady, to rename those to initVideoPlayer too

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/zL2o3yuk/2/

All the failures now say: