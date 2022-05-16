The document fragment is shown in the createDocumentFragment documentation page as being:

let fragment = new DocumentFragment();

Because there is no intention to reassign that variable, we use const instead.

const fragment = new DocumentFragment();

Then we append the video element to that fragment.

fragment.appendChild(document.querySelector(".video"));

Using appendChild results in the video element being removed from where it was, and moving to the fragment as the first child of that fragment. Or as it says in the appendChild documentation:

If the given child is a reference to an existing node in the document, appendChild() moves it from its current position to the new position (there is no requirement to remove the node from its parent node before appending it to some other node).

After that we specify the init function, expect that an error is thrown, after which we restore the video element.