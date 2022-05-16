This? https://jsfiddle.net/vyrk1L3c/3/
it("stops video after resetting play order", function() {
//given
afterPlayerReadySpy = initVideoPlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(player.stopVideo).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
const createDocumentFragment = document.querySelector(".video");
createDocumentFragment.appendChild();
});
});
I’ve only just noticed that you are messing about with completely the wrong test.
Please restore that test back to what it used to be when it was working.
The test that you should be working with is the “add player requires a video element” test.
The document fragment is shown in the createDocumentFragment documentation page as being:
let fragment = new DocumentFragment();
Because there is no intention to reassign that variable, we use const instead.
const fragment = new DocumentFragment();
Then we append the video element to that fragment.
fragment.appendChild(document.querySelector(".video"));
Using appendChild results in the video element being removed from where it was, and moving to the fragment as the first child of that fragment. Or as it says in the appendChild documentation:
After that we specify the init function, expect that an error is thrown, after which we restore the video element.
document.querySelector(".wrap").appendChild(fragment.firstChild);