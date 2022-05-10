In the video code, for a single video, it would be written like this.

https://jsfiddle.net/hfv3n4b7/

In the tests, we are only dealing with a playlist.

In the working video code, for a single video to work, the playlist stuff would just be removed from the code.

As was done below here:

<div class="video video-frame" data-id="9phZWySNsXY"></div>

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { const config = { eventHandlers: {}, events: {} }; let player = null; function loadIframeScript() { const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); } function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); } function getIframe(player) { return Object.values(player).find( (item) => item.nodeName === "IFRAME" ); } function shufflePlaylist(player) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); player.stopVideo(); } function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); shufflePlaylist(player); const iframe = getIframe(player); iframe.dispatchEvent(config.events.afterPlayerReady); } function addPlayer(video) { const options = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", videoId: video.dataset.id, width: 640 }; options.playerVars = { autoplay: 0, cc_load_policy: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, rel: 0 }; options.events = { "onReady": onPlayerReady }; player = new YT.Player(video, options); const iframe = getIframe(player); const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler); } function play() { player.playVideo(); } function addEvents() { config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady; config.events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); } function init() { addEvents(); loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; } return { addPlayer, init, play }; }()); function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady = initCover; videoPlayer.init();

There is no issue with having the code work as a single video instead of a playlist.

So continue as is with the tests staying as a playlist and continue where we last left off.

https://jsfiddle.net/acg4dyf9/