In the video code, for a single video, it would be written like this.
https://jsfiddle.net/hfv3n4b7/
In the tests, we are only dealing with a playlist.
In the working video code, for a single video to work, the playlist stuff would just be removed from the code.
As was done below here:
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="9phZWySNsXY"></div>
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const config = {
eventHandlers: {},
events: {}
};
let player = null;
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function getIframe(player) {
return Object.values(player).find(
(item) => item.nodeName === "IFRAME"
);
}
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = getIframe(player);
iframe.dispatchEvent(config.events.afterPlayerReady);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const options = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
options.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
options.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, options);
const iframe = getIframe(player);
const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function addEvents() {
config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady;
config.events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init() {
addEvents();
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady = initCover;
videoPlayer.init();
There is no issue with having the code work as a single video instead of a playlist.
So continue as is with the tests staying as a playlist and continue where we last left off.