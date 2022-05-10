Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

#1211

In the video code, for a single video, it would be written like this.

https://jsfiddle.net/hfv3n4b7/

In the tests, we are only dealing with a playlist.

In the working video code, for a single video to work, the playlist stuff would just be removed from the code.

As was done below here:

<div class="video video-frame" data-id="9phZWySNsXY"></div>

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  const config = {
    eventHandlers: {},
    events: {}
  };
  let player = null;

  function loadIframeScript() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }

  function getIframe(player) {
    return Object.values(player).find(
      (item) => item.nodeName === "IFRAME"
    );
  }

  function shufflePlaylist(player) {
    player.setShuffle(true);
    player.playVideoAt(0);
    player.stopVideo();
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    shufflePlaylist(player);
    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    iframe.dispatchEvent(config.events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const options = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };
    options.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      rel: 0
    };
    options.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };

    player = new YT.Player(video, options);

    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
  }

  function play() {
    player.playVideo();
  }

  function addEvents() {
    config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady;
    config.events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
  }

  function init() {
    addEvents();
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }

  return {
    addPlayer,
    init,
    play
  };
}());

function initCover() {
  manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
    videoPlayer.play();
  });
}
videoPlayer.afterPlayerReady = initCover;
videoPlayer.init();

There is no issue with having the code work as a single video instead of a playlist.

So continue as is with the tests staying as a playlist and continue where we last left off.

https://jsfiddle.net/acg4dyf9/