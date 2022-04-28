Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1090

I got up to this: https://jsfiddle.net/f01sg4z7/

Last thing I did:

We will then remove the h:iframe property

I need to next:

  1. after assigning the player object

  2. we will assign iframe to player[randomPropertyNames[0]]

Assigning the player object means I need to do what?

My head is confused all over the place.

I’m adding h: iframe, back into the code?

  function stubYT() {
    const randomPropertyNames = ["d", "e", "f", "g", "h"].sort(function() {
      return Math.random() - 0.5;
    });
    const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, playerOptions) {
        options = playerOptions;
        player = {
          i: {
            h: playerOptions
          },
          m: video,
          playVideoAt: jasmine.createSpy("playVideoAt-handler"),
          setShuffle: jasmine.createSpy("setShuffle-handler"),
          setVolume: jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler"),
          stopVideo: jasmine.createSpy("stopVideo-handler")
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
    return iframe;
  }