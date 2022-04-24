That piece of code is not the problem. The problem is that you fail to understand some fundamental basics of working with code.
These are the steps to extract that initCover function.
- Cut out the initCover function
- Write
initCover where the function used to be
- Paste the initCover function above the videoPlayer.init code.
asasass
#1050
I was able to get the curtain to open here, but no video is showing.
https://jsfiddle.net/1ewmk7L5/5/
Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘playVideo’)"
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
function initCover() {
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady
});
}
The code is working here:
After removing:
function initCover()
But I was not told to do that.
https://jsfiddle.net/316zkwtv/1/
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
afterPlayerReady: {
videoPlayer.init();
}
My head is confused.