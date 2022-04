Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

The test passes, and we move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

The test isn’t fully complete yet. Currently the test is checking that setShuffle has been called, but the shuffle can’t work when it’s called with false, for example.

We need to update the expectation so that instead of using toHaveBeenCalled, it uses toHaveBeenCalledWith instead so that we can ensure that the correct argument is used.