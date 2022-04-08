That’s good, but you also removed const from the initVideoPlayer() function, which shouldn’t be done.

That function already returns the spy and makes it available, so it’s best if the initVideoPlayer() function doesn’t change things outside of the function.

Please put back const spy = in the initVideoPlayer() function.

For best reliability, the technique if not using const or let so that a variable in a higher scope is updated, is best kept to only limited locations such as in the beforeEach functions.

You also need to remove the initVideoPlayer() line from the test.