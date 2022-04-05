https://jsfiddle.net/gcjqeu53/1/
function initVideoPlayer(spy = {}) {
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
removeIframeScripts();
return spy;
}
Good one, we can now use that returned value from the function, but we can’t quite do it yet. In the dispatch test we first we need to remove the
const keyword from the createSpy line.
That way we will then be able to on the next line assign spy to be the returned result from the initVideoPlayer() function.
https://jsfiddle.net/f8ykg1tw/1/
I don’t understand.
I am supposed to do something here.
I don’t understand.
spy = return spy;
function initVideoPlayer(spy = {}) {
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
removeIframeScripts();
return spy;
}
Maybe this?
function initVideoPlayer(spy = {}) {
spy = spy;