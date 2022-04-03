Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#886

What gets done next is to do the same or similar thing in other areas, where you replace the createElement assignment with a call to the stubYT() function

#887

I did that here, hope I did it right. https://jsfiddle.net/pnzutq3g/

#888

No, it’s not just a straight copy and paste. That cannot work because the code that you updated, didn’t start out the same. There are differences there.

#889 
    const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
    stubYT(iframe);

Becomes this: const iframe = stubYT();

This decomes what then?

      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);

This
https://jsfiddle.net/8kaygmhr/

iframe = stubYT();

