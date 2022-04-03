What gets done next is to do the same or similar thing in other areas, where you replace the createElement assignment with a call to the stubYT() function
I did that here, hope I did it right. https://jsfiddle.net/pnzutq3g/
No, it’s not just a straight copy and paste. That cannot work because the code that you updated, didn’t start out the same. There are differences there.
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
Becomes this:
const iframe = stubYT();
This decomes what then?
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
This
https://jsfiddle.net/8kaygmhr/
iframe = stubYT();
1 Like