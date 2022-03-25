When you removed videoPlayer.init() you removed the wrong one. I said to remove the one above from the beforeEach function, you removed the one below that’s inside of the test.

The videoPlayer.init() that was below the “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” line doesn’t get removed - that one needs to stay there.

It’s the videoPlayer.init() that’s in the beforeEach function above the “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” test that needs to be removed.

If that’s too much to do at once, don’t worry. We can take it a step at a time.