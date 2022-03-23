Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#783

Because you told me this:

Good one, carry on.

Now I feel like we are going in circles.

What was I supposed to do after you said that to me?

I thought you wanted me to add dummy’s to iframe and options also.

It could have been a simple miscommunication.

Me not understanding what you wanted me to do.

#784

What is the next error that the is showing from the code?

#785

TypeError: player.stopVideo is not a function

https://jsfiddle.net/wkoLh53g/1/

function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
    const dummyFunc = () => {};
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: options
          },
          playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
          m: video,
          setShuffle: dummyFunc,
          setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#786

With TypeError: player.setShuffle is not a function, setShuffle was added.
With TypeError: player.playVideoAt is not a function, playVideoAt was added.

So with the current error, what do you think should be done?

#788

stopVideoAt: dummyFunc,

But I don’t know where I am putting it.

#789

player.setShuffle needed setShuffle in the player object.
player.playVideoAt needed playVideoAt in the player object.

player.stopVideo needs stopVideo in the player object.

I’m sorry, I thought you might have been capable of picking up on such things now.

#790 
`stopVideo` goes in here?

something: stopVideo

  player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: options
          },
          playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
          m: video,
          setShuffle: dummyFunc,
          setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
        };