asasass
#783
Because you told me this:
Good one, carry on.
Now I feel like we are going in circles.
What was I supposed to do after you said that to me?
I thought you wanted me to add dummy’s to
iframe and
options also.
It could have been a simple miscommunication.
Me not understanding what you wanted me to do.
What is the next error that the is showing from the code?
asasass
#785
TypeError: player.stopVideo is not a function
https://jsfiddle.net/wkoLh53g/1/
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
const dummyFunc = () => {};
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
With
TypeError: player.setShuffle is not a function, setShuffle was added.
With
TypeError: player.playVideoAt is not a function, playVideoAt was added.
So with the current error, what do you think should be done?
asasass
#788
stopVideoAt: dummyFunc,
But I don’t know where I am putting it.
player.setShuffle needed setShuffle in the player object.
player.playVideoAt needed playVideoAt in the player object.
player.stopVideo needs stopVideo in the player object.
I’m sorry, I thought you might have been capable of picking up on such things now.
asasass
#790
`stopVideo` goes in here?
something: stopVideo
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};