asasass: asasass: I messed up somewhere. https://jsfiddle.net/jqzve4m9/3/

Nobody messed up.

ReferenceError: dummyFunc is not defined

You are just being told that dummyFunc needs to be defined.

You can use a function definition for that:

function dummyFunc() { return; }

Or you can use a function expression:

const dummyFunc = function () { return; }

The return is optional, so you can use a single line function expression:

const dummyFunc = function () {};

Or you can use arrow notation:

const dummyFunc = () => {};

I prefer to use the single line function expression, as it’s only temporary and will be removed when there’s no more need for it, which will be once we’ve done all of the onReady() tests.

The place to define that dummyFunc variable is as the first expression of the stubYT() function. That is just before the window.YT line.