Because these two tests are so similar:
- “With a ready method and no ready event, afterClick doesn’t call the callback”
- “With a ready method and a ready event, afterClick calls the callback”
it’s best policy for both tests to be as identical to each other as possible.
How do we trigger the ready event? That’s when calling simulateReady.triggerReady() is done.
That needs to be done after initializing things, so it goes as the first thing in the
when section.
Also, we are checking that it does call the callback so remove not from the
then section.
Expected spy manageCover-init to have been called.
it("With a ready method and a ready event, afterClick calls the callback", function() {
//given
manageCover.init(simulateReady);
//when
simulateReady.triggerReady();
simulateafterClick(cover);
//then
expect(simulateReady).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Next we do stuff in here?
function init(callback) {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
const callbackHasReady = callback && callback.ready;
if (!callbackHasReady) {
cover.addEventListener("afterClick", callback);
}
}
Yes, and that is to use an else clause, where we invoke callback.ready, giving it a function called readyAfterClick, inside of which is a copy of the afterClick line.