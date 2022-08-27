Because these two tests are so similar:

“With a ready method and no ready event, afterClick doesn’t call the callback”

“With a ready method and a ready event, afterClick calls the callback”

it’s best policy for both tests to be as identical to each other as possible.

How do we trigger the ready event? That’s when calling simulateReady.triggerReady() is done.

That needs to be done after initializing things, so it goes as the first thing in the when section.