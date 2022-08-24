Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#2411

Do this? https://jsfiddle.net/hp5jd0kg/2/

expect(simulateReady).not.toHaveBeenCalled();

Expected spy unknown not to have been called.

Was I supposed to do something different?

#2412

Why does it say that it’s a spy and that it’s unknown though?

1 Like
#2414

It says spy here.

= jasmine.createSpy();

Add this back to it?

"afterClick-callback"

const simulateReady = jasmine.createSpy("afterClick-callback");

Expected spy afterClick-callback not to have been called.

https://jsfiddle.net/ghst53fe/1/

Next we do something in here?

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {

#2415

I think that it might be easier for you if you just remove everything from inside of that test, and we start over without the distractions of everything else there.