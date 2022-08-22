In the addPlayer function is where it adds an afterPlayerReady event.

function addPlayer(video, ids) { const options = createVideoOptions(video, ids); const player = new YT.Player(video, options); const iframe = getIframe(player); const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler); return player; }

That looks to be a good place to add an onPlayerReady event too.

But first before doing that, we need to update one of the variables.

The eventHandler variable is too generic now that we plan to have multiple ones there, so eventHandler needs to be renamed to something more specific.

A lot of naming-of-variables is about striking the right balance between generic and specific.

Renaming eventHandler to instead be afterReadyHandler looks to be good.

If we included player in the variable name too then that results in it being too long, and there’s enough other information around it to tel us that it’s for the player too.