Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/peg0wkjt/3/

function isVideoId(videoId = "0dgNc5S8cLI") { return true; }

videoPlayer tests > with a playlist > when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id

Expected to be ‘0dgNc5S8cLI’.

Next do this?

initVideoPlayer();

Becomes:

initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");

Test passes now. https://jsfiddle.net/peg0wkjt/5/

fit("when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id", function() { //given video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI"); //then expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI"); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; });

At what point am I able to remove fit?

And return that back to ii?

Removing fit from this test, it still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/1/

it("when init is empty and has no data-id", function() {

Removing fit from this test, it still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/3/

it("when init is a video id and has no data-id", function() {

Test fails when removing fit from this test: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/5/

it("when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id", function() { //given video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI"); //then expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI"); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; });

I wasn’t supposed to do this on the above test?