Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

#2288

I see this:

{
  type: "undefined",
  videoIds: undefined
}
{
  type: "string",
  videoIds: "0dgNc5S8cLI"
}
{
  type: "object",
  videoIds: []
}

https://jsfiddle.net/xoLm7py9/1/

  function isVideoId(videoIds) {
    console.log({
      videoIds,
      type: typeof videoIds
    });
    return;
  }
#2289

Good, so have the isVideoId function return true, when the type of videoIds is string.

#2290

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/peg0wkjt/3/

  function isVideoId(videoId = "0dgNc5S8cLI") {
    return true;
  }

videoPlayer tests > with a playlist > when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id

Expected to be ‘0dgNc5S8cLI’.

Next do this?

initVideoPlayer();

Becomes:
initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");

Test passes now. https://jsfiddle.net/peg0wkjt/5/

    fit("when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id", function() {
      //given
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");

      //then
      expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });

At what point am I able to remove fit?

And return that back to ii?

Removing fit from this test, it still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/1/
it("when init is empty and has no data-id", function() {

Removing fit from this test, it still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/3/
it("when init is a video id and has no data-id", function() {

Test fails when removing fit from this test: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/5/

    it("when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id", function() {
      //given
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");

      //then
      expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });

I wasn’t supposed to do this on the above test?

initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");