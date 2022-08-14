Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/peg0wkjt/3/
function isVideoId(videoId = "0dgNc5S8cLI") {
return true;
}
videoPlayer tests > with a playlist > when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id
Expected to be ‘0dgNc5S8cLI’.
Next do this?
initVideoPlayer();
Becomes:
initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");
Test passes now. https://jsfiddle.net/peg0wkjt/5/
fit("when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id", function() {
//given
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");
//then
expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
At what point am I able to remove fit?
And return that back to ii?
Removing fit from this test, it still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/1/
it("when init is empty and has no data-id", function() {
Removing fit from this test, it still passes: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/3/
it("when init is a video id and has no data-id", function() {
Test fails when removing fit from this test: https://jsfiddle.net/7xak24rh/5/
it("when playlist is empty with a data-id, uses data-id", function() {
//given
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");
//then
expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
I wasn’t supposed to do this on the above test?
initVideoPlayer("0dgNc5S8cLI");