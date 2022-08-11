That second one is what is needed for now, because that is the same exact condition that was used in the if statement.
We can now work on improving the return in the isVideoId function.
Use fit instead of it to force the test from before, so that it is the only test that is running. That way we can log out some info from the isVideoId() function without getting distracted by other tests.
fit("when init is a video id and has no data-id", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
const videoId = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer(videoId);
//then
expect(options.videoId).toBe(videoId);
});
Now we are working on this.
function isVideoId(videoIds) {
return ((videoIds) && videoIds && videoIds.length);
}