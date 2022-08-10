Now that that’s been done, we can go back to the getVideoId() function and make improvements to that.

function getVideoId(video, videoIds) { if (!isPlaylist(videoIds) && videoIds && videoIds.length) { return videoIds; } const videoId = video.dataset.id; return videoId; }

The isPlaylist part isn’t needed because that already gets done in the getVideoIds() function, so we can remove that isPlaylist part from the getVideoId() function.

The const assignment can move up to the top of the function too.