That is now a suitable test, and we can now move on to updating the videoPlayer code to make that test pass.

How does that videoId get used by the videoPlayer code?

Here is where it’s used in the addPlayer function:

function addPlayer(video, ids) { const options = createVideoOptions(video, ids);

With this test that we are doing, the ids variable is the string “0dgNc5S8cLI” which gets passed to the createVideoOptions() function.

Here is what the createVideoOptions() function does:

function createVideoOptions(video, ids) { const videoId = getVideoId(video, ids); const videoIds = getVideoIds(video, ids); const options = createOptions(videoIds); return options; }

With ids being the string “0dgNc5S8cLI”, we expect that videoId gets assigned to be “0dgNc5S8cLI”, but hang on, what happens to the videoId variable? Where is it used? It’s not used anywhere.

Should that videoId be used anywhere in that function?

If I recall correctly it was pushed into the getVideoIds() function instead.

function getVideoIds(video, ids) { if (isPlaylist(ids)) { return ids; } else { return getVideoId(video, ids); } }

Yes, there is is, as the return statement.

There is no need for that videoId line to be in the createVideoOptions() function at all and so that videoId line needs to be removed.

I think that I even told you to remove that line earlier on.

Please clean that up by removing that line, and we can then proceed with examining things further without such distractions causing consternation and concern.