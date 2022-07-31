Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

#2146

What gets returned from the createVideoOptions() function?
When that createVideoOptions() function gets called, where does that return value get assigned?

#2147

Test passes now: https://jsfiddle.net/j5qmL8hb/

If this is good, what am I up to next?

 function createVideoOptions(video, ids) {
    const videoId = getVideoId(video, ids);
    const videoIds = isPlaylist(ids) ? ids : videoId;
    const options = createOptions(videoIds);
    return options;
  }

  function addPlayer(video, ids) {
    const options = createVideoOptions(video, ids);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, options);
    const iframe = getIframe(player);
    const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
    return player;
  }