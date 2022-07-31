What gets returned from the createVideoOptions() function?
When that createVideoOptions() function gets called, where does that return value get assigned?
Test passes now: https://jsfiddle.net/j5qmL8hb/
If this is good, what am I up to next?
function createVideoOptions(video, ids) {
const videoId = getVideoId(video, ids);
const videoIds = isPlaylist(ids) ? ids : videoId;
const options = createOptions(videoIds);
return options;
}
function addPlayer(video, ids) {
const options = createVideoOptions(video, ids);
const player = new YT.Player(video, options);
const iframe = getIframe(player);
const eventHandler = config.eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);
return player;
}