I need to do this:
In the
givensection after defining the wrap variable
Isn’t that done in the
//when section?
Isn’t the wrap variable defined in the when section?
Then I need to do this:
we add the “hide” class to the wrap element.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/shfoyc7n/
Expected <div class="wrap hide">...</div> not to have class 'hide'.
it("shows the video when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
//when
const wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
wrap.classList.add("hide");
//simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
The test then passes after uncommenting
simulateClick(cover);
https://jsfiddle.net/shfoyc7n/1/
it("shows the video when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
//when
const wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
wrap.classList.add("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});