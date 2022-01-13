🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor

Yes the code passes. A new test doesn’t happen just here yet.

🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor

Does any refactoring need to occur, based on what we’ve done?

It’s important to not skip the refactoring step. Sometimes nothing needs to be done, but now is the time for consideration.

🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

We have completed another test, and are ready for the next test.

☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

What are we next going to test? The openCurtain code seems to all be tested. After that it shows the video, which is the next thing that we test.

Here is the showVideo code that we are testing.

function showVideo(curtain) { const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap"); show(thewrap); }

We should next test that the wrap element gets shown. The next test is called: “shows the video when cover is clicked”.

Remember those given/when/then sections from other tests? Even though those may not be explicitly in the code as comments, we should still structure the code in that kind of order. You can fill in the given , when , and then section comments if you think that will help you to make sense of things.

In the given section at the start of the test, we have same manageCover.init() function call with no parameters.

In the then section at the end of the test We can expect that a variable called wrap does not have a “hide” class.

The test tells us that wrap is not defined so in the given section below the initialization, we should define a wrap variable, and use querySelector to get the “.wrap” element.

The test passes. but it’s not supposed to pass yet. We are still in the stage of making a failing test.

☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The test needs to fail. That means updating the wrap element so that the expectation doesn’t have it’s looking for. In the given section after defining the wrap variable, we add the “hide” class to the wrap element.