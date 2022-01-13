🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test is now suitably passing, and we can move on to removing duplication of the cover variable now.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
Currently in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/t5bnfug9/ you will see that we are using
const cover in the afterEach section, and in each of the tests. repetition will continue to grow as we add more tests. We want to avoid that repetition.
Just below the “init manageCover” line we can use
let to define a cover variable. Just define the variable, don’t even use the equals sign there. We can’t assign it here because the afterEach section changes things, resulting in it needing to be reassigned. We do that in the beforeEach section instead.
Below the
let cover line add a beforeEach section, similar in design to the afterEach section. In that beforeEach section we can assign the cover variable, in the same way as has been done elsewhere, but without the
const variable.
All of the
const cover lines can now be removed from the testing code.