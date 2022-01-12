🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Let’s try this in a different order.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/0zp6emkc/1/
- Add an empty afterEach section above the simulateClick function.
- In that afterEach section, make a function call to the not-yet-existing removeEventHandlers() function.
- Add an argument of
coverto that removeEventHandlers() function call.
- When you run the test it then says that the removeEventHandlers() function doesn’t exist, so create that function above the afterEach section.
- The test then says that cover isn’t defined, so define the cover variable in the afterEach section the same way that we’ve defined it elsewhere. Yes that is duplication of the cover variable, and yes we will remove that duplication soon.
The tests go back to being erratic, sometimes working and sometimes not, because we need to finish the removeEventHandlers() function.
- Add a function parameter of
elto the removeEventHandlers function.
- Inside of that function assign el.outerHTML to equal el.outerHTML
Using outerHTML removes the need for using parentNode if we had used innerHTML.
That should be all that you need there to get things working.
When the removeEventHandlers() function is being used to make the tests behave in a reliable manner, we can then move on to tidying up some duplication of the cover variable.