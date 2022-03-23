Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#766

The next error is about needing a playVideoAt function.
TypeError: player.playVideoAt is not a function

That one is solved in the same way as with setShuffle. Add a playVideoAt property to the player, using the dummy function as its value.

There are a few more of those TypeError issues to go but they’re all taken care of in the same way, by using a dummy function.

The dummy function is just temporary to get this test passing. We won’t be implementing those functions. Instead, in other tests we’ll end up replacing them with spies.

#767 
  function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
    const dummyFunc = () => {};
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: options
          },
          playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
          m: video,
          setShuffle: dummyFunc,
          setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#768

Good one, carry on.

#769

What do I call the other ones?

playiframeAt: dummyFunc,

playOptionsAt: dummyFunc,

#770

Where are you getting those property names of playiframeAt and playOptionsAt from?

#771 
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: options

What names should they be given?

These?

setiframe: dummyFunc,
setOptions: dummyFunc,

#772

Why should you use them at all?

What causes you to think that you should use setiframe and setOptions?

#773

You said:

Good one, carry on.

I took that to mean, I need to do those also?

Was I supposed to do something different?

#774

They are not the correct ones.
I am trying to find out where you got the wrong information from.

Why are you evading the question?
What caused you to think that playiframeAt or setOptions were to be used?

#775

I did not know what to call them.

Should the names be called something else instead?

I was just going by what the other ones were called.

#776

What source of information did you use use that gave you the iframe and options names?

#777

Based off what these were called.

          playVideoAt: dummyFunc,

          setShuffle: dummyFunc,
#778

I don’t follow. Can you elaborate please?

#779

Do you want me to do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/ues402Lc/1/

  function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
    const dummyFunc = () => {};
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
        player = {
          setIframe: dummyFunc,
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            setOptions: dummyFunc,
            h: options
          },
          m: video,
          setShuffle: dummyFunc,
          setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#780

I don’t understand why you think that should be done.

Please help me to understand your thought process.

#781

I have no idea what I am supposed to be doing.

I was not given any instructions on what I should being doing next.

#782

I’m still trying to understand what caused you to behave in that way.

You made a decision about what to do, it seems that you don’t understand what caused you to make that decision.

It tends to only be from understanding what caused such decisions, that learning can occur to help prevent such missteps occurring in the future.

When you attempted to use a dummy function for playiframeAt and playOptionsAt, you did that. You did it for some reason. Can you please explain why you thought that had to be done?

#783

Because you told me this:

Good one, carry on.

Now I feel like we are going in circles.

What was I supposed to do after you said that to me?

I thought you wanted me to add dummy’s to iframe and options also.

It could have been a simple miscommunication.

Me not understanding what you wanted me to do.

#784

What is the next error that the is showing from the code?

#785

TypeError: player.stopVideo is not a function

https://jsfiddle.net/wkoLh53g/1/

function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
    const dummyFunc = () => {};
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: options
          },
          playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
          m: video,
          setShuffle: dummyFunc,
          setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }