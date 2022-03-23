The next error is about needing a playVideoAt function.

TypeError: player.playVideoAt is not a function

That one is solved in the same way as with setShuffle. Add a playVideoAt property to the player, using the dummy function as its value.

There are a few more of those TypeError issues to go but they’re all taken care of in the same way, by using a dummy function.

The dummy function is just temporary to get this test passing. We won’t be implementing those functions. Instead, in other tests we’ll end up replacing them with spies.