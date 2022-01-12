This is what I have:
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
afterEach(function(el) {
const cover = document.querySelector(removeEventHandlers);
cover.innerHTML = cover.innerHTML;
});
}
🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
That starts of being what you were asked to do but then becomes a mess.
I’m having a hard time with this.
This is all confusing to me:
I can’t do this all at 1 time.
Some pieces of code I have more experience working with than others.
innerHTML afterEach is fairly new to me.
Yes, that will be a function called removeEventHandlers and has a function parameter of el. Inside of that function, the innerHTML happens to the parentNode of that el variable instead, similar to the afterEach function.
It is inside of a separate function called afterEach is where we define the cover variable, and pass that cover as an argument to the removeEventHandlers function. The whole intention here is that instead of having mysterious innerHTML stuff happening, the function name of removeEventHandlers helps to inform us about what is going on there.
After getting that working, we will have some further work to do on the cover variable afterwards.
First this:
The afterEach function needs to be separate from the removeEventHandlers() function.
Is this what you mean by separate?
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
}
afterEach(function(el) {
});
I don’t understand this:
the innerHTML happens to the parentNode of that el variable instead, similar to the afterEach function.
This means:
where we define the cover variable, and pass that cover as an argument to the removeEventHandlers function
I do this?
const cover = document.querySelector(removeEventHandlers);
Is this being used in the code?
cover.innerHTML = cover.innerHTML;
🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Let’s try this in a different order.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/0zp6emkc/1/
cover to that removeEventHandlers() function call.
The tests go back to being erratic, sometimes working and sometimes not, because we need to finish the removeEventHandlers() function.
el to the removeEventHandlers function.
Using outerHTML removes the need for using parentNode if we had used innerHTML.
That should be all that you need there to get things working.
When the removeEventHandlers() function is being used to make the tests behave in a reliable manner, we can then move on to tidying up some duplication of the cover variable.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/be1fgw2o/
Is this good?
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
afterEach(function(cover) {
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
}
For god’s sake man - stop putting the afterEach section inside of the removeEventHandlers function!
Separate those things!
define the cover variable in the afterEach section the same way that we’ve defined it elsewhere
Would mean this right? https://jsfiddle.net/t5bnfug9/
Am I able to make progress from here?
If this is good, what am I up to next?
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
afterEach(function() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test is now suitably passing, and we can move on to removing duplication of the cover variable now.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
Currently in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/t5bnfug9/ you will see that we are using
const cover in the afterEach section, and in each of the tests. repetition will continue to grow as we add more tests. We want to avoid that repetition.
Just below the “init manageCover” line we can use
let to define a cover variable. Just define the variable, don’t even use the equals sign there. We can’t assign it here because the afterEach section changes things, resulting in it needing to be reassigned. We do that in the beforeEach section instead.
Below the
let cover line add a beforeEach section, similar in design to the afterEach section. In that beforeEach section we can assign the cover variable, in the same way as has been done elsewhere, but without the
const variable.
All of the
const cover lines can now be removed from the testing code.
I did that here and the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/5vofhyc8/3/
What am I up to next?
describe("init manageCover", function() {
let cover;
beforeEach(function() {
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
});
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
afterEach(function() {
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
it("initialized cover hides when clicked", function() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init();
simulateClick(cover);
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
We can now update the initialized test before moving on to other tests.
Move the existing initialized test below the uninitialized test. All of the other tests we will be doing will be for initialized code, so remove initialized from the test description.
Also, move the manageCover.init line to the top of the test that it’s in. That way it becomes more clear that removing
hide is not for the benefit of manageCover.init, but for the simulateClick instead.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/qjgx74y3/
describe("init manageCover", function() {
let cover;
beforeEach(function() {
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
});
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
afterEach(function() {
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("cover hides when clicked", function() {
manageCover.init();
cover.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
Remove that cover assignment from the afterEach code. There’s no reason for that to be there at all.
The removeEventHandlers() function can now be moved up above where the cover variable is defined, and the simulateClick() function can be moved up above that removeEventHandlers() function.
That way things are nicely organised, starting with the support functions, then the cover variable is defined, which is used by the beforeEach section, which is followed by the afterEach section, and they are followed by the
it tests themself.
That cover-hides description should also be slightly renamed so that it makes more sense. Renaming the description to “hides the cover when clicked” helps to make it read better.
As a recap, before each test we are gaining a reference to the cover element, which each test can use if it wants. After each test we are cleaning up by removing any events that may be on the cover.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/bmn27azt/
Am I ready to add a new test?
describe("init manageCover", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function removeEventHandlers(el) {
el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
}
let cover;
beforeEach(function() {
cover = document.querySelector(".play");
});
afterEach(function() {
removeEventHandlers(cover);
});
it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
cover.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
it("hides the cover when clicked", function() {
manageCover.init();
cover.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
});
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
Yes, because we have completed the refactor stage.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
Are these testing stage-indicators of helpful to remind about what we are focusing on?
That brings us to an end of the testing cycle, and we can now cycle back around to the fail stage where we add a new test.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We want a test failing in such a way that the manageCover.init code will be able to make it pass.
We have been testing what happens when manageCover.init() is initialized. Our focus currently has been on the openCurtain() function.
function openCurtain(cover) {
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
return curtain;
}
We have tested the hide. Now we have the “slide” to test.
We deliberately remove “slide” then expect “slide” to be there, to get a failing test. Between those two lines we will do something with manageCover to make the test pass. But not yet. Right now the focus is on having a suitably failing test.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/94tqaepf/
Expected <div class="curtain">...</div> to have class 'slide'.
Should I remove:
simulateClick(cover);
If it is in there the code passes, and you said we don’t want it to pass, so I removed it.
it("slides the curtain when cover is clicked", function() {
manageCover.init();
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
// simulateClick(cover);
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test is useless if it doesn’t fail. That’s why it’s important to sight the test as failing first, before using the manageCover code to make it pass.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test suitably fails.
🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
We can now work on making the test pass, which in this case is by uncommenting the simulateClick() function call.
And here the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/tvq0jw1c/
it("slides the curtain when cover is clicked", function() {
manageCover.init();
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.remove("slide");
simulateClick(cover);
expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
});
});
Am I up to doing a new test?
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
Yes the code passes. A new test doesn’t happen just here yet.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
Does any refactoring need to occur, based on what we’ve done?
It’s important to not skip the refactoring step. Sometimes nothing needs to be done, but now is the time for consideration.
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
We have completed another test, and are ready for the next test.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
What are we next going to test? The openCurtain code seems to all be tested. After that it shows the video, which is the next thing that we test.
Here is the showVideo code that we are testing.
function showVideo(curtain) {
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
show(thewrap);
}
We should next test that the wrap element gets shown. The next test is called: “shows the video when cover is clicked”.
Remember those given/when/then sections from other tests? Even though those may not be explicitly in the code as comments, we should still structure the code in that kind of order. You can fill in the
given,
when, and
then section comments if you think that will help you to make sense of things.
In the
given section at the start of the test, we have same manageCover.init() function call with no parameters.
In the
then section at the end of the test We can expect that a variable called wrap does not have a “hide” class.
The test tells us that
wrap is not defined so in the
given section below the initialization, we should define a wrap variable, and use querySelector to get the “.wrap” element.
The test passes. but it’s not supposed to pass yet. We are still in the stage of making a failing test.
☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test needs to fail. That means updating the wrap element so that the expectation doesn’t have it’s looking for. In the
given section after defining the wrap variable, we add the “hide” class to the wrap element.
And we now have a suitably failing test, with an empty
when section.
I need to do this:
In the
givensection after defining the wrap variable
Isn’t that done in the
//when section?
Isn’t the wrap variable defined in the when section?
Then I need to do this:
we add the “hide” class to the wrap element.
Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/shfoyc7n/
Expected <div class="wrap hide">...</div> not to have class 'hide'.
it("shows the video when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
//when
const wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
wrap.classList.add("hide");
//simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
The test then passes after uncommenting
simulateClick(cover);
https://jsfiddle.net/shfoyc7n/1/
it("shows the video when cover is clicked", function() {
//given
manageCover.init();
//when
const wrap = document.querySelector(".wrap");
wrap.classList.add("hide");
simulateClick(cover);
//then
expect(wrap).not.toHaveClass("hide");
});
The wrap variable is a part of given, because that represents “a given” about the system. A part of that
given is when the wrap starts off as hidden.
The only thing that should be in the
when section is the minimal thing that’s needed to turn the test from a fail to a pass, which in this case is only the simulateClick() statement.
We cannot move on yet, because the
when section of the code has a given about the system, the wrap part, that needs to be in the
given section instead.