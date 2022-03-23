This? https://jsfiddle.net/3nwm4bf8/1/
const evt = {
target: player
};
We now have a final set of errors because the onReady() function is trying to call several player functions. where setShuffle is the one of several that it’s trying to call.
TypeError: player.setShuffle is not a function
We need to add a setShuffle property to the stubYT() function. We will soon put together tests for them, but for now they can just be dummy functions that do nothing.
In the stubYT() function where you have a property called setVolume, add just above that line another property called setShuffle, and give it a value of dummyFunc
https://jsfiddle.net/3gy01rzm/1/
const setShuffle = dummyFunc;
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
That is not what you were asked to do. It’s not a variable!!!
Here is where you were told that the property (property, not a variable) has to go.
I messed up somewhere. https://jsfiddle.net/jqzve4m9/3/
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
Nobody messed up.
ReferenceError: dummyFunc is not defined
You are just being told that dummyFunc needs to be defined.
You can use a function definition for that:
function dummyFunc() {
return;
}
Or you can use a function expression:
const dummyFunc = function () {
return;
}
The return is optional, so you can use a single line function expression:
const dummyFunc = function () {};
Or you can use arrow notation:
const dummyFunc = () => {};
I prefer to use the single line function expression, as it’s only temporary and will be removed when there’s no more need for it, which will be once we’ve done all of the onReady() tests.
The place to define that dummyFunc variable is as the first expression of the stubYT() function. That is just before the window.YT line.
https://jsfiddle.net/pxufgjLq/2/
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
const dummyFunc = () => {};
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
The next error is about needing a playVideoAt function.
TypeError: player.playVideoAt is not a function
That one is solved in the same way as with setShuffle. Add a playVideoAt property to the player, using the dummy function as its value.
There are a few more of those TypeError issues to go but they’re all taken care of in the same way, by using a dummy function.
The dummy function is just temporary to get this test passing. We won’t be implementing those functions. Instead, in other tests we’ll end up replacing them with spies.
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
const dummyFunc = () => {};
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
Good one, carry on.
What do I call the other ones?
playiframeAt: dummyFunc,
playOptionsAt: dummyFunc,
Where are you getting those property names of playiframeAt and playOptionsAt from?
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
What names should they be given?
These?
setiframe: dummyFunc,
setOptions: dummyFunc,
Why should you use them at all?
What causes you to think that you should use setiframe and setOptions?
You said:
Good one, carry on.
I took that to mean, I need to do those also?
Was I supposed to do something different?
They are not the correct ones.
I am trying to find out where you got the wrong information from.
Why are you evading the question?
What caused you to think that playiframeAt or setOptions were to be used?
I did not know what to call them.
Should the names be called something else instead?
I was just going by what the other ones were called.
What source of information did you use use that gave you the iframe and options names?
Based off what these were called.
playVideoAt: dummyFunc,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
I don’t follow. Can you elaborate please?