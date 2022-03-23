We now have a final set of errors because the onReady() function is trying to call several player functions. where setShuffle is the one of several that it’s trying to call.

TypeError: player.setShuffle is not a function

We need to add a setShuffle property to the stubYT() function. We will soon put together tests for them, but for now they can just be dummy functions that do nothing.

In the stubYT() function where you have a property called setVolume, add just above that line another property called setShuffle, and give it a value of dummyFunc