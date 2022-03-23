https://jsfiddle.net/uwyfs0ck/2/
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
const evt = player;
//when
onReady(evt);
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
const evt = player;
//when
onReady(evt);
That’s not what you were asked to do, and isn’t what you should have done either.
First assign to evt an empty object, then add to that object a property called target. It is the target property that needs to have player.
Have I done this somewhere in the code already because I forgot how to do it.
It really is a simple thing. It tends to only be by doing that things are learned, so here’s your chance to do it again.
Start off by assigning to the evt variable an empty object.
https://jsfiddle.net/fzvy7dg5/1/
const evt = {};
//when
onReady(evt);
Then I did this which is wrong:
const evt = {target = player};
Do I need to add this:
({ });
The properties of an object are given as key:value pairs, which have a colon between the key and the value. The normal syntax is that after the key immediately comes the colon with no space between them, which is followed by a single space and the value.
For example,
key: value
In the test you need target as the key, and player is the value. If you replace the equals sign and the space to the left of it with a colon, that would be the correct syntax.
I’m confused.
const evt: target: player;
Oh for gods sake. You just need to take more time to read the instructions so that you can follow them properly.
From the code that you had in post #751
const evt = {target = player};
You were given instructions on what do to from there. They were:
That refers only to the equal sign (and the space to the left of it) that is inside of the curly braces.
I still don’t have a clue.
const evt: {};
Okay, let’s take this slower.
The
evt variable can start off as being assigned to be an empty object. You can achieve that from what you posted by replacing the colon with a space and an equals sign.
When you get that right we can make progress from there.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/3nwm4bf8/1/
const evt = {
target: player
};
We now have a final set of errors because the onReady() function is trying to call several player functions. where setShuffle is the one of several that it’s trying to call.
TypeError: player.setShuffle is not a function
We need to add a setShuffle property to the stubYT() function. We will soon put together tests for them, but for now they can just be dummy functions that do nothing.
In the stubYT() function where you have a property called setVolume, add just above that line another property called setShuffle, and give it a value of dummyFunc
https://jsfiddle.net/3gy01rzm/1/
const setShuffle = dummyFunc;
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
That is not what you were asked to do. It’s not a variable!!!
Here is where you were told that the property (property, not a variable) has to go.
I messed up somewhere. https://jsfiddle.net/jqzve4m9/3/
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
Nobody messed up.
ReferenceError: dummyFunc is not defined
You are just being told that dummyFunc needs to be defined.
You can use a function definition for that:
function dummyFunc() {
return;
}
Or you can use a function expression:
const dummyFunc = function () {
return;
}
The return is optional, so you can use a single line function expression:
const dummyFunc = function () {};
Or you can use arrow notation:
const dummyFunc = () => {};
I prefer to use the single line function expression, as it’s only temporary and will be removed when there’s no more need for it, which will be once we’ve done all of the onReady() tests.
The place to define that dummyFunc variable is as the first expression of the stubYT() function. That is just before the window.YT line.
https://jsfiddle.net/pxufgjLq/2/
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
const dummyFunc = () => {};
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
The next error is about needing a playVideoAt function.
TypeError: player.playVideoAt is not a function
That one is solved in the same way as with setShuffle. Add a playVideoAt property to the player, using the dummy function as its value.
There are a few more of those TypeError issues to go but they’re all taken care of in the same way, by using a dummy function.
The dummy function is just temporary to get this test passing. We won’t be implementing those functions. Instead, in other tests we’ll end up replacing them with spies.
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
const dummyFunc = () => {};
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
playVideoAt:dummyFunc,
m: video,
setShuffle: dummyFunc,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
Good one, carry on.