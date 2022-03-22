The properties of an object are given as key:value pairs, which have a colon between the key and the value. The normal syntax is that after the key immediately comes the colon with no space between them, which is followed by a single space and the value.

For example, key: value

In the test you need target as the key, and player is the value. If you replace the equals sign and the space to the left of it with a colon, that would be the correct syntax.