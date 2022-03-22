asasass: asasass: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)

That is good news for it means that the onReady code is now being run.

That target part of the error comes from the event.target statement.

function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); shufflePlaylist(player); const iframe = player.h; iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady); }

That erro is because we are calling the onReady() function with no event object.

We need to create an event object with player as a target property, and use that as the first argument when we call the onReady() function.