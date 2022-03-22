Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

#735

I am stuck:

This: onReady = options.events.onReady;

https://jsfiddle.net/1qgpL8bx/

#736

Currently onReady is a global variable, because it’s not defined in the test or anywhere else at a higher scope. Define onReady as a const, and move it to the given section of the code.

What we do put in the when section is a function call to onReady, which gives us progress and a new error: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'target')

#737

https://jsfiddle.net/jzrte9db/1/

TypeError: onReady is not a function

 it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      
     const onReady = {};
     
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;

      //when
       onReady();
    
      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#738

You screwed up by assigning onReady to be an empty object.

All that you were supposed to do was to add const in front of the assignment. That is defining it as a const.

Please restore onReady back to what it was before, define it as a const, and move the onReady variable down until it’s below the options variable.

#739

This is the way it was before.

https://jsfiddle.net/efc8jLwu/1/

 it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      const onReady = options.events.onReady;

      //when
    
      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#740

The current error message is: Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.

It is in the onReady function that the handler is called, so in the when section make a function call to the onReady function.

After that we’ll have a few other issues to resolve, one to do with passing a function parameter to onReady, and others about making the player object compatible, but we’re making good progress.

#741

https://jsfiddle.net/jpyresvo/1/

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)

    it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      const onReady = options.events.onReady;

      //when
      onReady();

      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#742

That is good news for it means that the onReady code is now being run.

That target part of the error comes from the event.target statement.

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    shufflePlaylist(player);
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

That erro is because we are calling the onReady() function with no event object.

We need to create an event object with player as a target property, and use that as the first argument when we call the onReady() function.

Let’s give the error message something else to think about. When the test calls the onReady() function, please use evt as the first argument to that function call.

#743

https://jsfiddle.net/gotue1yq/1/

      //when
      onReady(evt);
#744

The error message now says: ReferenceError: evt is not defined so define the evt variable.
It can start off being defined as an empty object. Do that on the line before, just before the onReady function call.

#745

https://jsfiddle.net/smjyr67f/1/

  it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      let evt;
      const onReady = options.events.onReady;

      //when
      onReady(evt);

      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#746

Move the evt variable down a line.

The error message says: “TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)” so make evt an object with a target property. That target needs to be player.

#747

https://jsfiddle.net/uwyfs0ck/2/

      const onReady = options.events.onReady;
      const evt = player;
      //when
      onReady(evt);
#748

That’s not what you were asked to do, and isn’t what you should have done either.

First assign to evt an empty object, then add to that object a property called target. It is the target property that needs to have player.

#749

Have I done this somewhere in the code already because I forgot how to do it.

#750

It really is a simple thing. It tends to only be by doing that things are learned, so here’s your chance to do it again.

Start off by assigning to the evt variable an empty object.

#751

https://jsfiddle.net/fzvy7dg5/1/

      const evt = {};
      //when
      onReady(evt);

Then I did this which is wrong:

const evt = {target = player};

Do I need to add this: ({ });

#752

The properties of an object are given as key:value pairs, which have a colon between the key and the value. The normal syntax is that after the key immediately comes the colon with no space between them, which is followed by a single space and the value.

For example, key: value

In the test you need target as the key, and player is the value. If you replace the equals sign and the space to the left of it with a colon, that would be the correct syntax.

#753

I’m confused.

const evt: target: player;

#754

Oh for gods sake. You just need to take more time to read the instructions so that you can follow them properly.

From the code that you had in post #751

const evt = {target = player};

You were given instructions on what do to from there. They were:

That refers only to the equal sign (and the space to the left of it) that is inside of the curly braces.