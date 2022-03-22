I am stuck:
This:
onReady = options.events.onReady;
Currently onReady is a global variable, because it’s not defined in the test or anywhere else at a higher scope. Define onReady as a const, and move it to the
given section of the code.
What we do put in the
when section is a function call to onReady, which gives us progress and a new error:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'target')
https://jsfiddle.net/jzrte9db/1/
TypeError: onReady is not a function
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const onReady = {};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
const options = player.i.h;
//when
onReady();
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
You screwed up by assigning onReady to be an empty object.
All that you were supposed to do was to add
const in front of the assignment. That is defining it as a const.
Please restore onReady back to what it was before, define it as a const, and move the onReady variable down until it’s below the options variable.
This is the way it was before.
https://jsfiddle.net/efc8jLwu/1/
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
const options = player.i.h;
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
//when
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The current error message is:
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.
It is in the onReady function that the handler is called, so in the
when section make a function call to the onReady function.
After that we’ll have a few other issues to resolve, one to do with passing a function parameter to onReady, and others about making the player object compatible, but we’re making good progress.
https://jsfiddle.net/jpyresvo/1/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
const options = player.i.h;
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
//when
onReady();
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
That is good news for it means that the onReady code is now being run.
That target part of the error comes from the event.target statement.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
That erro is because we are calling the onReady() function with no event object.
We need to create an event object with player as a target property, and use that as the first argument when we call the onReady() function.
Let’s give the error message something else to think about. When the test calls the
onReady() function, please use
evt as the first argument to that function call.
https://jsfiddle.net/gotue1yq/1/
//when
onReady(evt);
The error message now says:
ReferenceError: evt is not defined so define the evt variable.
It can start off being defined as an empty object. Do that on the line before, just before the onReady function call.
https://jsfiddle.net/smjyr67f/1/
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
const options = player.i.h;
let evt;
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
//when
onReady(evt);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Move the
evt variable down a line.
The error message says: “TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)” so make evt an object with a
target property. That target needs to be player.
https://jsfiddle.net/uwyfs0ck/2/
const onReady = options.events.onReady;
const evt = player;
//when
onReady(evt);
That’s not what you were asked to do, and isn’t what you should have done either.
First assign to evt an empty object, then add to that object a property called target. It is the target property that needs to have player.
Have I done this somewhere in the code already because I forgot how to do it.
It really is a simple thing. It tends to only be by doing that things are learned, so here’s your chance to do it again.
Start off by assigning to the evt variable an empty object.
https://jsfiddle.net/fzvy7dg5/1/
const evt = {};
//when
onReady(evt);
Then I did this which is wrong:
const evt = {target = player};
Do I need to add this:
({ });
The properties of an object are given as key:value pairs, which have a colon between the key and the value. The normal syntax is that after the key immediately comes the colon with no space between them, which is followed by a single space and the value.
For example,
key: value
In the test you need target as the key, and player is the value. If you replace the equals sign and the space to the left of it with a colon, that would be the correct syntax.
I’m confused.
const evt: target: player;
Oh for gods sake. You just need to take more time to read the instructions so that you can follow them properly.
From the code that you had in post #751
const evt = {target = player};
You were given instructions on what do to from there. They were:
That refers only to the equal sign (and the space to the left of it) that is inside of the curly braces.