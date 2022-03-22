The error we’re dealing with now is:

Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.

The code in which the setVolume-handler will be called is:

function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); shufflePlaylist(player); const iframe = player.h; iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady); }

It’s the setVolume(100) statement that will end up running our spy.

We need to call that onPlayerReady() function, so how do we gain access to it? That function is on the event object:

options.events = { "onReady": onPlayerReady };

So from the player, we need to access the options, and from there we can run the events onReady method.

First of all we need the addPlayer code to run, so in the “sets volume” test, uncomment the addPlayer code and move it up to the given section of the test.

Another part of the given section after that is where you define an options variable, and assign it to be player.i.h