Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#728

Next up, the test error says:
Error: <toHaveBeenCalled> : Expected a spy, but got undefined.

Remove from the “sets volume” test the definition of setVolumeSpy. That should not exist in there at all.

The test error then changes to be:
ReferenceError: setVolumeSpy is not defined

Right now the setVolumeSpy variable is being both defined and assigned inside of the beforeEach code. We need to split that up, so that it’s defined above the beforeEach code, and separately assigned inside of the beforeEach code.

That way the variable is defined at a higher scope, so that it can also be seen from the test, and it separately get assigned inside of the beforeEach code.

When done correctly you will have a new test error of:
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.

#729

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/f6w9pyzj/1/

Error: : Expected a spy, but got undefined.
Usage: expect().toHaveBeenCalled()

  describe("playerReady  tests", function() {
    let iframe;
    let setVolumeSpy;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
      stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
      video = createVideo();
    });

Is this line supposed to be changed to something else?
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");

#730

Yes. Right now that is is both defining the variable and assigning the variable. It needs to only assign the variable instead.

#731

https://jsfiddle.net/zj7wqeh5/1/

  describe("playerReady  tests", function() {
    let iframe;
    let setVolumeSpy;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
      stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
      video = createVideo();
    });
#732

The error we’re dealing with now is:
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.

The code in which the setVolume-handler will be called is:

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    shufflePlaylist(player);
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

It’s the setVolume(100) statement that will end up running our spy.

We need to call that onPlayerReady() function, so how do we gain access to it? That function is on the event object:

    options.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };

So from the player, we need to access the options, and from there we can run the events onReady method.

First of all we need the addPlayer code to run, so in the “sets volume” test, uncomment the addPlayer code and move it up to the given section of the test.

Another part of the given section after that is where you define an options variable, and assign it to be player.i.h

#733

https://jsfiddle.net/hxpq0y38/2/

    it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      
      //when

      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#734

We can now more easily define an onReady variable, and assign it as being the options.events.onReady property.

Then in the when section, we can call the onReady() function.

That should then gives us a new error: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'target'), after which there are only a few more things to take care of until the test passes.

#735

I am stuck:

This: onReady = options.events.onReady;

https://jsfiddle.net/1qgpL8bx/

#736

Currently onReady is a global variable, because it’s not defined in the test or anywhere else at a higher scope. Define onReady as a const, and move it to the given section of the code.

What we do put in the when section is a function call to onReady, which gives us progress and a new error: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'target')

#737

https://jsfiddle.net/jzrte9db/1/

TypeError: onReady is not a function

 it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      
     const onReady = {};
     
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;

      //when
       onReady();
    
      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#738

You screwed up by assigning onReady to be an empty object.

All that you were supposed to do was to add const in front of the assignment. That is defining it as a const.

Please restore onReady back to what it was before, define it as a const, and move the onReady variable down until it’s below the options variable.

#739

This is the way it was before.

https://jsfiddle.net/efc8jLwu/1/

 it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      const onReady = options.events.onReady;

      //when
    
      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#740

The current error message is: Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.

It is in the onReady function that the handler is called, so in the when section make a function call to the onReady function.

After that we’ll have a few other issues to resolve, one to do with passing a function parameter to onReady, and others about making the player object compatible, but we’re making good progress.

#741

https://jsfiddle.net/jpyresvo/1/

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)

    it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      const onReady = options.events.onReady;

      //when
      onReady();

      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#742

That is good news for it means that the onReady code is now being run.

That target part of the error comes from the event.target statement.

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    shufflePlaylist(player);
    const iframe = player.h;
    iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
  }

That erro is because we are calling the onReady() function with no event object.

We need to create an event object with player as a target property, and use that as the first argument when we call the onReady() function.

Let’s give the error message something else to think about. When the test calls the onReady() function, please use evt as the first argument to that function call.

#743

https://jsfiddle.net/gotue1yq/1/

      //when
      onReady(evt);
#744

The error message now says: ReferenceError: evt is not defined so define the evt variable.
It can start off being defined as an empty object. Do that on the line before, just before the onReady function call.

#745

https://jsfiddle.net/smjyr67f/1/

  it("sets volume", function() {
      //given
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      const options = player.i.h;
      let evt;
      const onReady = options.events.onReady;

      //when
      onReady(evt);

      //then
      expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
#746

Move the evt variable down a line.

The error message says: “TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘target’)” so make evt an object with a target property. That target needs to be player.

#747

https://jsfiddle.net/uwyfs0ck/2/

      const onReady = options.events.onReady;
      const evt = player;
      //when
      onReady(evt);