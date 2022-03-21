Yes, that is the function definition.

Now that it has setVolumeSpy defined as its second parameter, we can use that parameter inside of the function.

Here’s why we need it:

function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); ... }

The setVolume method is being called on the player object. We are going to put our spy there in its place.

In the stubYT() function definition , the player object has three properties called h, i, and m. We need to add another key:value property there where the key is called setVolume and the value is setVolumeSpy.