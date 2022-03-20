Next up, the test error says:

Error: <toHaveBeenCalled> : Expected a spy, but got undefined.

Remove from the “sets volume” test the definition of setVolumeSpy. That should not exist in there at all.

The test error then changes to be:

ReferenceError: setVolumeSpy is not defined

Right now the setVolumeSpy variable is being both defined and assigned inside of the beforeEach code. We need to split that up, so that it’s defined above the beforeEach code, and separately assigned inside of the beforeEach code.

That way the variable is defined at a higher scope, so that it can also be seen from the test, and it separately get assigned inside of the beforeEach code.