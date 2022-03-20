Move that setVolumeSpy variable into the beforeEach function, just below the iframe variable. We are going to pass setVolumeSpy as a second parameter to the stubYT() function.
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
let setVolumeSpy;
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
The word “move” means to remove from one area and place it in another. That has not yet been done.
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
let setVolumeSpy;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Now pass that setVolumeSpy into the stubYT() function as the second argument that’s used when calling it.
That way inside of the function we can add a second function parameter so that we can do something useful with it.
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
video = createVideo();
});
Now that the spy is being used when calling the stubYT() function, we can update the stubYT() function definition that’s further up in the code, to give it a second parameter that is also called setVolumeSpy.
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
});
I don’t know what you did there, but none of what you were asked to do was done.
Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/5rgvj3sk/1/ and update the stubYT() function (where the function is defined) so that it has a second parameter called setVolumeSpy.
This?
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
Yes, that is the function definition.
Now that it has setVolumeSpy defined as its second parameter, we can use that parameter inside of the function.
Here’s why we need it:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
...
}
The setVolume method is being called on the player object. We are going to put our spy there in its place.
In the stubYT() function definition , the player object has three properties called h, i, and m. We need to add another key:value property there where the key is called setVolume and the value is setVolumeSpy.
I’m confused.
I don’t understand how to do this.
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
The player object has four properties, called h, setVolume, i, and m.
Please move the setVolume property so that those four properties are in alphabetical order.
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video,
setVolume: setVolumeSpy,
};
return player;
}
};
}
Next up, the test error says:
Error: <toHaveBeenCalled> : Expected a spy, but got undefined.
Remove from the “sets volume” test the definition of setVolumeSpy. That should not exist in there at all.
The test error then changes to be:
ReferenceError: setVolumeSpy is not defined
Right now the setVolumeSpy variable is being both defined and assigned inside of the beforeEach code. We need to split that up, so that it’s defined above the beforeEach code, and separately assigned inside of the beforeEach code.
That way the variable is defined at a higher scope, so that it can also be seen from the test, and it separately get assigned inside of the beforeEach code.
When done correctly you will have a new test error of:
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.
Error: : Expected a spy, but got undefined.
Usage: expect().toHaveBeenCalled()
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
let iframe;
let setVolumeSpy;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
video = createVideo();
});
Is this line supposed to be changed to something else?
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
Yes. Right now that is is both defining the variable and assigning the variable. It needs to only assign the variable instead.
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
let iframe;
let setVolumeSpy;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
video = createVideo();
});
The error we’re dealing with now is:
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called.
The code in which the setVolume-handler will be called is:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
It’s the setVolume(100) statement that will end up running our spy.
We need to call that onPlayerReady() function, so how do we gain access to it? That function is on the event object:
options.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
So from the player, we need to access the options, and from there we can run the events onReady method.
First of all we need the addPlayer code to run, so in the “sets volume” test, uncomment the addPlayer code and move it up to the
given section of the test.
Another part of the givens section after that is where you define an options variable, and assign it to be player.i.h
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
const options = player.i.h;
//when
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});