The error message is now Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called. so we are done with achieving a suitably failing test.

Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor

Now we work at getting the test to pass.

The spy cannot get to where it needs to go by being passed to the addPlayer() code, Instead, we need to update the player object. We can do that by passing the spy to the stubYT() function, so we need to set up stubYT(), using a beforeEach() section in a similar way that is done with the other test sections.